Faithful to their style and always very united in social movements, the selection of England I arrived in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup on a plane that sported a very special symbol, which was that of the LGBTQ+ movement.

the men of Gareth Southgate They left the training center in St. George’s Park on Tuesday for Qatar in this aircraft, which sports an image of a man carrying a Union Jack flag and colors with the rainbow flag.

This type of reaction from the English team on their plane is part of denouncing the human rights situation in the Qatari country, especially that related to the LGBTIQ+ community, which will not be able to make gestures of affection or show its colors in Qatar.

Forward Harry Kane will wear a bracelet in support of this movement at the World Cup in Qatar. This fact will be replicated by eight other captains of national teams in the World Cup.

It remains to be seen if the FA or the English team will be penalized during the World Cup for making this kind of gesture.

The regulations for the World Cup in Qatar are very harsh, especially on issues of a social nature such as the LGBTQ+ movement, in which severe penalties will be imposed on people from this community at the World Cup venue.

The England team has always been supporting social movements that violate human rights as in this case in Qatar, as they also recently joined each of their matches before starting, kneeling in protest of racist acts in world football .