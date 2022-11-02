The clubs and leagues re-elected this Tuesday until 2027 What President of the Ecuadorian Soccer Federation (FEF) to Francis Egaswho announced his interest in renew contract of Argentine coach Gustavo Alfaro in front of the senior team. Francisco Egas obtained the support to preside over the FEF for one more period by receiving 72 of the 76 possible votes, reported Carlos Manzurvice president of the entity.

Carlos Manzur added that one of the first purposes of the Federation’s re-elected board of directors will be to renew the contract with Gustavo Alfarowho has hinted at his willingness “to continue at the forefront of the process” that began end of august 2020 and led to qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup FIFA.

Both Egas and Alfaro arrived at the FEF and the national team at a critical moment, just before the start of the South American qualifiers. Egas had dismissed Hernan Gomezthe Colombian coach who had classified the Tri at Korea-Japan World Cup 2002.

In his place he appointed the Spanish-Dutch jordi cruyffwhose plans were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and discrepancies with the directors of the FEF. In the midst of this critical environment came Gustavo Alfaro to the national team and rearmed the team with the entry of young figures. Ecuador will debut in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with the host team of qatar November 20th.