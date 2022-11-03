Qatar 2022 World Cup, Ecuador excluded? Byron Castillo case. Requests for repechage

The Ecuador case it is not extinguished, but smoldering under the ashes. In the last months Chile And Peru they had asked for exclusion from World Cup in Qatar 2022 for the national team that had achieved the fourth place in the group of South America behind Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and precisely, in front of Peru-Chile. The dispute related to the passport of Byron Castillo: according to the indictment he would have Colombian nationality and could not play with theEcuador (who fielded him in the qualifying matches for the world championship tournament). Over the past few weeks, the Fifa Chamber of Appeal had definitively rejected the appeals, establishing that there was no irregularity (“On the basis of the documents presented, the player was to be considered the holder of permanent Ecuadorian citizenship pursuant to art. 5 par. 1 of the FIFA Regulations governing application of the statutes “).

Qatar 2022 World Cup, Ecuador excluded? Chile and Peru are asking to be fished out

Case closed? Not even for a second dream Chile and Peru (who was then eliminated in the Qatar 2022 World Cup playoffs from Australia), who turned to Tas from Lausanne. And now we are at the moment of truth: the hearing opens in the next few hours in which the reasons of the two countries on this case will be presented. The accusations will be made immediately. Then the potato will pass into the hands of the Court of Arbitration for Sport who will have to rule on the case a few days before the start of the World Cup (opening match on November 20 and final on December 18, 2022). Moreover, Chile and Peru are united in demanding the exclusion of Ecuador from the World Cup in Qatar, but they differ on who should be rescued: the Peruvians (fifth in the group) ask to be admitted as the first repechage, i Chileans asks the CAS to establish that the player was ineligible for the 8 games played in the qualifiers, declaring the aforementioned games lost and placing Chile in 4th place in the qualifiers for the 2022 South American World Cup. “On one point both agree, namely that the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) releases its final award no later than November 10, 2022 or earlier“.

Ecuador will debut ai Soccer World Cup 2022 on November 20 against the hosts of the Qatar and is in the group with Holland And Senegal. The same day as the debut of the team led by Gustavo Alfarothe Chile has agreed an international friendly against the Slovakia. And obviously their hope is to cancel it to head towards the World Cup.

Qatar 2022 World Cup, Ecuador excluded? Italy will not be rescued

The eventual (and it would be sensational) sentence of exclusion of theEcuador from the World Cup in Qatar 2022 does not careItaly. In recent months, he has dreamed of a possible repechage of the blues of Mancini ion the basis of Fifa ranking (first national team out of the World Cup) or to an unlikely event wild card as a team Euro 2020 champion. Both the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravinain the past months, that the Minister of Sport, Andrea Abodiin recent days (when the case of Iran – even Ukraine has moved – and broke the yellow Tunisia) have made it clear that there is no hope: these are all situations not related to the European groups and therefore Italy has no title to be fished out last minute at the World Cup.

