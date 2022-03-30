The road to the Qatar World Cup reaches the final stretch. There are already many qualified teams and the only thing we need to know is how they will be grouped in the groups.
The draw will take place next Friday, April 1 at 6:00 p.m. Spanish time, 11:00 a.m. in Mexico and 1:00 p.m. in Argentina. At a gala that will take place at the Doha Congress and Exhibition Center in Qatar. In the draw we will know the composition of the eight groups that will be in the World Cup. The draw in Spain will be broadcast through RTVE and can be followed online from all over the world from the official FIFA channel.
There are only 3 gaps left for the classification that will come from the following matches:
Wales vs Ukraine or Scotland.
Peru vs Australia or United Arab Emirates.
4th CONCACAF vs Solomon Islands or New Zealand.
Pot 1: Qatar, Belgium, Brazil, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal.
Pot 2: Denmark, Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Croatia, Uruguay.
Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Canada.
Pot 4: Cameroon, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Ghana, Tunisia, winner of the Play-off between Asia and CONMEBOL, winner of the Play-off between Oceania and CONCACAF, winner of the Play-off between Wales and Ukraine or Scotland.
