The Qatar World Cup 2022 It is already beginning to appear on the horizon. On November 21 the ball will start rolling in the host country of the Persian Gulf. The draw to find out the rivals of each team in the group stage will begin at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish local time) at the Doha Congress and Exhibition Center.

The draw features four pots with eight selections each. Qatar is assigned the first position. The hostess is accompanied by the first 7 selections of the leaderboard. Pot No. 2 is made up of the teams that occupy positions 8 to 15. In the third pot are those located in positions 16 to 23. The fourth and final pot will be made up of the teams in positions 24 to 28, as well as the two winners of the continental playoffs that will play on June 13 and 14.

What time is the World Cup draw?

The draw for the group stage of the Qatar World Cup 2022 starts at 6:00 p.m. (Spanish local time). The Doha Congress and Exhibition Center will be the venue for the draw. The 32 best teams in the world will fight to be the champions in the first World Cup in history to be held in winter.

Argentina: 1:00 p.m.

Chile: 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: 11:00 a.m.

United States: 12:00

:Mexico: 10:00 a.m.

.Peru: 11:00 a.m.

Where to watch the Qatar 2022 draw on TV and online?

The draw can be followed live through RTVE. The XXII edition of the championship will be seen by the public entity after beating Mediapro, owner until then of the television rights.

The Official FIFA Channel will also broadcast the draw for the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in streaming. AS.com You can enjoy the minute by minute of this event. On ACE you can find information on Qatar World Cup 2022: news, analysis, reports, etc.