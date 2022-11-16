It’s World Cup time. Qatar receives, from this Sunday, November 20 and until Sunday, December 18, the FIFA World Cup. In this tournament there will be six Latin American teams, in addition to the United States and Canada. It will be the last major tournament for Latin American stars: from the Argentines Lionel Messi and Ángel Di María, through the Mexican Andrés Guardado, the Uruguayans Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani to Dani Alves.

Mexico, one of the countries that contributes the most fans to the World Cup in Qatar, will play against Poland, Argentina and against Saudi Arabia. If they go to the next round, they will face the group of France, Denmark, Tunisia and Australia.

Argentina, one of the favorites to win the World Cup, shares the same group with Mexico. Ecuador will open the World Cup curtain against Qatar, then they will face the Netherlands and then Senegal. The United States will clash against England, Iran and Wales. Costa Rica will do their thing against Spain, Germany and Japan. Canada will play its second World Cup against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco. The Brazilians, other great candidates, will play against Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon. Finally, Uruguay will face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, South Korea and Ghana.

A controversial headquarters

This World Cup has been involved in controversy, from the choice of the venue, through the problems in the construction of the stadiums and doubts about respect for human rights, especially those of LGBT people and women. In addition, it is the first World Cup to be played in the Middle East and in autumn due to the weather conditions in the region. This fact will modify the calendar of the main European leagues, which will stop during the tournament.

Six cities will host the matches. In them will be the eight stadiums, all practically new and concentrated in just 370 square kilometers. The opening match will be played at the Al Bayt stadium in Jor while the final will be at the Lusail National Stadium, with capacity for more than 94,000 spectators.

