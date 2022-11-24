Qatar 2022 World Cup, because there is no graphics with time and score on Rai 4K: the reason

Why aren’t the graphics showing time and result visible on Rai 4K during the Qatar 2022 World Cup matches? As you know, Rai holds the exclusive rights to broadcast the 64 matches of the tournament. The public service has also focused heavily on 4K, to guarantee everyone the highest possible viewing quality. You need to have a latest generation TV connected to the internet and connect to digital terrestrial channel 101 to watch Rai 4K. A hybrid system, which allows you to hook up the signal via the internet in ultra-HD and transmit it via a digital terrestrial channel.

However, there were compatibility problems with many televisions, which therefore are unable to hook Rai 4K. The channel is also visible at 210 on the Tivùsat satellite platform. All those who have managed to see Rai 4K have noticed one thing: the graphics with the indication of the time and the result in real time, the so-called scoreboard, are missing.

Not a small nuisance, also in consideration of the super-recoveries ordered by the referees in this edition. But how come? What’s the reason? It must be said that the graphics are regularly visible on the HD channel, Rai 1 and Rai 2, which broadcast the Qatar 2022 matches. The lack therefore concerns only the 4K and is linked to economic problems. As explained by DDay, Fifa asks for a substantial surcharge for the use of graphics in matches (which is not standard for the whole world but is superimposed on the basic signal and customized for each nation).

Rai would therefore have paid this premium for Rai 1 HD and Rai 2 HD, the main channels and on which almost everyone watches the matches. While he would have deemed it an unnecessary expense for 4K, a transmission deemed still experimental. And therefore he preferred to save this further release, however depriving the viewers of channel 101 of the precious graphics. According to some rumors, Fifa would have wanted just under 200 thousand euros more to guarantee the scoreboard also in 4K. We recall that Rai has spent around 180 million to ensure the exclusive live coverage of all the matches of the World Cup, in which Italy unfortunately does not participate.