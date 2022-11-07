Germany.- Julian Nagelmann coach of the Bayern Munich has made it clear that he does not want his players to miss the Qatar 2022 World Cup, especially with the case of Thomas Müller, who is detained due to pelvic and hip problems, which has prevented him from playing again and for this reason, although he has seen improvement , assured that he will not play until he returns from the World Cup to avoid a relapse.

“Thomas is recovering. We could only test him on Friday. I would like to let him rest until the World Cupfor the area to heal completely,” said the German on Monday ahead of the midweek game of the Bundesliga. You have to remember that Bayern Munich has had a lot of casualties due to injuries and little by little they have been returning and to avoid being left without a World Cup is that they take care of them.

Müller has had little participation in recent months as he was diagnosed with a problem in his hip and pelvis which meant that he had to stop playing for a while. This dates from September, which is why he has not seen minutes in the Champions League and Bundesliga. Continuing with the DT’s statements, the player would not be wearing the colors for a few minutes over the weekend or until January, which is when German soccer returns.

The German National Team has not yet released the official list of its 26 players for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, it is expected to be this Thursday when it will be revealed and the men who will seek to return with the title can be known. Timo Werner is already ruled out due to injury, so Müller’s loss would be another burden.