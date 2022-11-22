Doha, Qatar.- Gareth Balewho in the 82nd minute achieved, from a penalty, the equalizer for Wales against the United States this Monday in the second game of group B of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, declared that he is “happy with the goal”, but that “I would have preferred the three points”.

baleThe 33-year-old played his first game in a World Cup – the second he has played Welsh, 64 years after the first – and leveled, from a penalty, the goal achieved by Tim Weah, son of the legendary George Weah, with ten minutes to go before the break. A goal that was his forty-second in 109 games with his team.

“We were focused on this game, nothing else. They played well in the first half, so we had to change a couple of things in the second. In the end, it’s a good point”, said the Welsh star, winner of five Champions League with the real Madridbefore winning the North American championship (MLS) with Los Angeles FC a month ago.

Gareth Bale celebrating his goal for Wales against the United States/AFP

“At the break we had to do a couple of tricks, we had to regroup, which is what good teams do,” he said.

“I’m happy to have taken the penalty and to have scored, but I would have preferred the three points”, he commented balewho admitted that he finished the game “tired”.

We recommend you read

“But we are going to move forward, which is what we have to do for our country,” Bale declared at the Ahmad bin Ali stadium in Al Rayyan after the match that his team drew (1-1) with USA in his debut in Qatar World Cup 2022.