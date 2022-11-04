Mexico City.- At the end of the Mexican League and the different events related to national and international sports that have exclusive rights, the Azteca Deportes team began its flight to arrive in advance at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Through a photograph, which the ‘Warrior’ Carlos Guerrero added to his social networks, Christian Martinoli, Luis García, Roberto Alves Zague and part of the TV Azteca production are seen on board the plane to begin the trip to the country of the arabian peninsula.

“The doctor has already put the mess, let’s go,” wrote the host of the “reality show” Survivor Mexico. As in every edition of the soccer world cup, TV Azteca will have the right to broadcast part of the 64 official commitments that will be enjoyed in this twenty-second fair.

Like every four years, the Mexican fans will have the opportunity to listen to the duo formed by Christian Martinoli and Luis García in a World Cup, as well as the analysis and sarcastic comments of Luis Roberto Alves ‘Zague’ and ‘Inmortal’ Jorge Campos.

It would also be the opportunity to listen to Carlos Guerrero in one of the Qatar 2022 matches without stepping on the pitch. It is worth mentioning that Antonio Rosique will not go to the World Cup because he crossed paths on the date that he is leading the program “Exatlón México”.

He said in an interview with Antonio de Valdés that he would support with capsules in ‘voiceover’ but he would not fly with the rest of his teammates, so that ‘Warrior’ would receive the chance to be the second announcer of Azteca Deportes for this championship in the Nation of the Persian Gulf.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will start on November 20 and end on December 18. TV Azteca will be one of the options that the Mexican public will have to watch the international tournament on open television, as well as the sports network TUDN.