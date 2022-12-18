Argentina national team striker angel di mariahe put on the Albiceleste shirt this Sunday in the grand final and became a true hero on the pitch, as he was the protagonist of one of the goals in the first half alongside Lionel Messi.

Ángel Di María was without a doubt one of the great surprises of lionel scaloni in his initial stoppage for this Sunday’s duel against the French and it served him perfectly by stopping them and leaving them with their hands crossed.

With his goal this Sunday, Ángel Di María is the fourth player and first Argentine to score in a Copa América final and in a World Cup final.

Those who had already accomplished this feat are the Uruguayan Hugo Castro, the Brazilians Pelé and ronaldowhile this Sunday the Argentine striker did it by scoring in the first part of the grand final against France.

Ángel Di María also enters the record book as he is the only footballer to score in an Olympic Games final, a continental final and a World Cup. Without a doubt, the ‘Noodle’ lived one of his best moments this Sunday in Qatar 2022.

We recommend you read

The striker has two World Cup finals in a span of eight years with the Argentina team alongside his great friend Lionel Messi.