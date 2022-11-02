Qatar 2022 World Cup, algorithm reveals. Here is who will be the world champion national team

Qatar 2022 World Cup almost at the start: on November 20 we start with Qatar-Ecuadorthe first of the 64 games that will lead to December 18, the day of the Losail final in which the national world champion will be proclaimed, 4 years after the triumph of the France (who lost one of his stars: Pogba had to renounce the Mondial due to injury) against Croatia in Russia. One thing is certain: it will not be theItaly to lift the trophy since the Mancini’s national team was eliminated in the world playoffs from the North Macedonia (after the second place in the group behind Switzerland) and, despite the catchphrases of recent weeks on possible sensational exclusions (there has been talk ofIran at the request of Ukrainebut beware of Tunisia case) will not be fished out of Fifa. However, the question that fans of the planet ask themselves is: “Who will win the Qatar 2022 World Cup?”. A algorithm he tried to give the answer. Let’s see what she said.

World Cup Qatar 2022, Argentina world champion according to the algorithm

There national world champion 2022 in Qatar? December 18 will be theArgentina to triumph. To say it is BCA Research, crossing the data of the last four editions of the world championships together with the statistics of the players (taken from the Fifa video game). Messi he will win that World Cup he has been chasing for a lifetime and nearly missed in 2014 (when he lost the final against Germanygoal of Mario Götze)? This is the verdict of the algorithm.

World Cup Qatar 2022, Argentina world champion against Portugal. Messi beats Ronaldo

And there is more. Messi will win the derby against the rival of all time: Cristiano Ronaldo. The final should indeed be Argentina-PortugalWith the’Albiceleste which will raise the Soccer World Cup winning the final on penalties (77% probability). According to BCA Research malgrato the Lusitanian national team is not included in the list of the favorite national teams, the statistics in the clubs of many players (except CR7 …) among those who should be called up by coach Santos “are having a great impact”. For theArgentina would be the third victory at the World Cup after the triumph at home in 1978 (against the Netherlands) and that of 1986 in Mexico, dragged by Diego Armando Maradona (from the quarter-finals against England – Mano de Dios and goal dribbling half the opposing team – to the final won 3-2 against Germany).



Diego Armando Maradona (Lapresse)



Subscribe to the newsletter

