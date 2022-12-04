The World Cup Qatar 2022 has a new scoring leader after the double that kylian mbappe scored against Poland this Sunday in the round of 16. The 23-year-old attacker reached 5 goals in the tournament and surpasses by two Cody Gakpo and Lionel Messi, who played on Saturday, and Álvaro Morata and Marcus Rashfordwhich still have no activity.

In addition, the striker psg surpassed Pele by becoming the first footballer to score 8 goals in a World Cup with less than 24. While with the French National Team he reached 9 World Cup goals and is 4 away from the mark of Just Fontaine as the top French scorer in World Cups.

“This World Cup is my obsession, it is the competition of my dreams. I have built my entire season around this competition, I have prepared myself to the fullest both physically and mentally to win it, which is the goal I have set myself, although it is still far away “, declared Mbappé at the end of the game against Poland.

The attacker specified that his obsession is not focused on being chosen as the best player in the world cup, nor on individual distinctions, but on the team led by Didier Deschamps repeat the title they achieved in Russia 2018. In case of doing so, Les Blues would be the third team to win two World Cups in a row.

“The only goal is to win the World Cup, the rest is secondary,” said the striker, who against Australia and Denmark did not go to a press conference, which is why FIFA fined the French Football Federation. However, the player assured that he will cover the amount personally because it was not the fault of the federation.

“I have nothing against journalists, if I didn’t come to speak it’s because I need to fully concentrate on the competition and not waste energy on other things,” he said. Lastly, he added that the game against Poland was not easy but that France He knew how to recover from difficult moments. “We are happy to continue the adventure.”