Three days after the start of the World Cup Qatar 2022, the International Center for Sports Studies (CIES) announced the value of each of the 32 teams that will participate in the fair. England is in the first position, while in the last position is Costa Rica and the Mexican team fell out of the Top 20.

According to the analysis carried out by CIES, based on the estimated transfer value of its players, the Three Lions team is worth 1.499 million euros, with Jude Bellingham as the best valued player, with 202 million. In second place is the Brazilian National Team, with 1.455 million euros of which 201 million correspond to Vinicus Junior.

The English arrive as the best valued team, according to the study. Photo: EFE

The current world champion, the France national teamis in third place with a value of 1,337 million euros with kylian mbappe as the most expensive, with 185 million. With 1,207 million it is followed by Spain, which has Pedri Gonzalez as the most valuable with a value of 158 million euros.

The Top 5 is closed by the SPortuguese election, with a value of 1,154 million euros and with the defense Rúben Dias as the best valued, with 119 million. Refering to Mexican teamthe team led by Gerardo Martino was left out of the Top 20, just below Japanwhich was in twentieth position with 205 million euros.

In the case of El Tri, the estimated value is 195 million and Edson Alvarez It is the best valued with 27 million. The Mexican team is 6 places below USAvalued at 365 million euros, but above Canadawhich occupies the 22nd place with its value of 193 million euros.

The ranking closes it Costa Rica, as one of the 6 teams that did not even exceed the 60 million barrier and one of the two that is below 30 million. The Central American team has a value of 23 million euros and Keylor Navas With 4 million, he is their most valuable footballer for the World Cup.