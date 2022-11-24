We have been in this World Cup for a few games and one of the things that attracts the most attention is the discount times.

These are the minutes that the referee adds at the end of each of the two halves of a match beyond 45 minutes regulatory duration.

In the first five games played in Qatar 2022 about 85 minutes were added.

England’s match against Iran, for example, lasted an incredible 117 minutes and 16 seconds, making it a group stage match. longest in World Cup history.

This was partly due to injuries: Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand suffered a concussion after a serious head collision early in the match.

The truth is that in this World Cup, Fifa is making a conscientious effort to more precisely control the number of minutes in which the game stops during the matches.

The surprising victory of Saudi Arabia on Argentina it had seven minutes of stoppage time in the first half, plus almost 14 minutes added at the end of the second.

The reasons why the game is stopped are usually varied: injuries, decisions by the video assistant referee, substitutions, penalties and red cards. But also some players deliberately delay the resumption of the game after such incidents in order to wind up the clock.

The president of the FIFA referees committee, Pierluigi Collina, confirmed last week that referees have been instructed to keep track of lost time during Qatar matches, something they also tried to do at the previous 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“In Russia, we tried to be more precise in compensating for lost time during matches and that’s why we saw six, seven or even eight minutes added,” he told reporters in a pre-tournament meeting.

“Think about it: if you get three goals in one half, you’ll probably lose four or five minutes in total for the celebrations and the restart.”

The result of this new approach was the breaking of several records.

According to the OptaJoe account, the five halves with the most injury time in matches in the world Cup since records began in 1966 they took place on Monday and Tuesday:

England v Iran, first half (13:59 minutes)

Argentina – Saudi Arabia, second half (13:53)

England v Iran, second half (13:05)

United States – Wales, second half (10:32)

Senegal – Netherlands, second half (10:03)

Unsurprisingly, all that added time led to some VERY late goals.

Mehdi Taremi’s penalty for Iran against England came with 102:30 on the clock, the latest goal in a World Cup in history, excluding extension.

This was quickly followed by the second-latest, Davy Klaassen’s for the Netherlands at 98 minutes and 17 seconds.

Match lengths have caused quite a stir on social media, with some fans praising FIFA’s attempts to curb time wasting, while others believe it is leading to unnecessarily long matches.

In any case, it should make you think twice if you ever consider leaving a game early again. You don’t know how much action you’re going to miss.

