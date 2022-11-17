My father says that my first word was “Pirri”, that before walking I would jump down the hall imitating Santillana and that when he took me to the Carlos Tartiere to see an Oviedo-Real Madrid game I spent the game bawling because Juanito wasn’t playing. My passion for Madrid has had ups and downs, my devotion to football never; I point it out so that it does not appear that I am writing from contempt, I am writing from the sofa where I have cried over a goal by Benzemá and from which I would watch all the World Cup matches that did not counter-schedule my working hours.

Qatar 2022 is counterprogrammed by the figures of shame: thousands of workers killed in recent years in a country that launders its totalitarianism with millionaire bribes. They are not rumors are data from Guardian.

There is no room for surprise, it is organized by that mafia network on whose shadows the Netflix documentary sheds light The ins and outs of FIFA; a beach bar always ready to favor the dark side, be it Mussolini’s Italy, Franco’s Spain or Videla’s Argentina. In 1978, a few blocks from the Monumental stadium, Kempes’s goals silenced the screams of those tortured at the Escuela Superior de Mecánica de la Armada.

In 2022, other goals will silence the cries of women, homosexuals, slave labor. This time we cannot claim misinformation to justify our complicity. Refusing to watch the World Cup may seem as ridiculous as cutting your bangs to protest against the Iranian regime or as useless as a can of soup on the glass of a Van Gogh, but if I don’t consume a brand because it tests its products on animals, how I am not going to give up consuming a World Cup in a country that has claimed the lives of thousands of workers.

