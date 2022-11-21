The “One Love” bracelet will not go out on the pitch during the World Cup in Qatar.

FIFA’s threat that it will penalize players who wear the rainbow-colored badge has forced the European teams that had announced they would wear it to back down.

The captains, including Englishman Harry Kane and Welshman Gareth Bale, planned to wear the armband during matches, with the aim of promoting diversity, inclusion and the social rights of the LGBTI+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and intersex).

However, the intentions have been annulled by the threats of penalties launched from the International Federation of International Federation of Associated Football (FIFA).

Promote diversity and inclusion

In 2010 the Netherlands team began wearing the rainbow-colored badge ahead of Euro 2020. The goal? Promote diversity and inclusion.

In Qatar, same-sex relations and their promotion are penalized, which, together with the poor record on the rights of women and migrant workers, has led to harsh criticism of the country’s choice as host of this tournament.

“Being gay is ‘haram’; that is, something prohibited, and mental damage. Tolerance? No. Not all fans are welcome in Qatar,” World Cup ambassador Khalid Salman said earlier this month during a interview with a German television station.

In September it was announced that the captains of 10 European countries – England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the Netherlands – would wear the “One Love” at Nations League matches and at the World Cup. .

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has come to the defense of the host country, accusing the West of “hypocrisy”.

The Cup vs principles

A joint statement 7 football associations said they could not put their players “in a position where they could face sporting sanctions”.

“We are very frustrated by FIFA’s decision, which we believe is unprecedented,” the statement read.

The football associations of England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland said they had written to FIFA in September about One Love but had received no response.

“FIFA has been very clear in saying that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the pitch,” the statement added.

“We were willing to pay the fines that would normally apply to uniform offenses (…) However, we cannot put our players in a situation where they can be booked, or even forced to leave the field of play,” they explained. the teams.

In response, FIFA has brought forward its own “No Discrimination” campaign, which was to start from the quarter-finals. From now on, captains will be able to wear a black armband for equality throughout the tournament.

Kane wore the FIFA armband when England faced Iran.

betrayed fans

The sanctions announced by FIFA for using the “One Love” have been criticized by the Football Fans Association, which said it felt “betrayed”.

“Today we feel contempt for an organization that has shown its true values ​​by giving players a yellow card and tolerance a red card,” he added in a statement.

“Never again should a World Cup be given solely based on money and infrastructure,” the group added.

“No country that falls short of LGBT+ rights, women’s rights, workers’ rights, or any other human right should have the honor of hosting a World Cup,” the football fan association concluded.

For its part, 3LionsPride, a group of English fans from the LGBTQ+ community, called the decision “beyond disappointing”, adding that FIFA was violating the captains’ right “to freedom of expression”.

The decision was also condemned by the anti-discrimination group Kick It Out, who denounced that it reveals “FIFA’s failure to address the concerns of both human rights groups and the LGBTQ+ community about the preparation of this tournament. “.

Former England captain Alan Shearer told BBC Radio 5 Live that the timing of the decision was “not fair” to the players, adding that he would have defied FIFA and worn the bracelet anyway. .

“Obviously I would have spoken to the coach and my preference would have been to say: ‘I’ll wear the bracelet and take the hit,'” he said.

“That would raise a bigger issue and problem for FIFA than not wearing it, and that’s what I would do if I could,” he concluded.

