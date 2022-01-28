At the closing of the World Cup day in the CONMEBOL. There is a meeting between two teams in need of points, particularly the National Team of Venezuela, who, if he did not add three, would be saying goodbye to the dream world cup, despite still having to face a couple more games. For this reason, the importance of today’s match when receiving the national team of bolivia on what the last call could mean for both of them.

After the unfortunate passage of the Vinotinto in the current World Cup cycle, located at the bottom of the table with just seven points to their credit, the product of two wins, one draw and 11 setbacks suffered, the Venezuelan Federation made hand of the Argentine José Pekerman, strategist who will debut on the bench this afternoon, showing himself positive despite the current situation in Venezuelan football, being part of the reconstruction of a project that seeks immediate results that can bring them closer to the playoff positions for the Qatar 2022 World Cup .

Meanwhile, for the Bolivian team, the aspirations of getting the ticket for the playoffs are present. Located just 2 units from fifth place Colombia, who will hold their match against Peru a few hours before. The Bolivian National Team registers four wins, three draws and seven losses. The strategist César Farías is aware of the relevance of the meeting, making use of the best he has available. With a full squad, and without any loss to regret, the Bolivians played a friendly match last weekend against Trinidad and Tobago with a victory of 5 goals to 0 for the Greens.

In the last match played between both teams in the World Cup qualifiers, the Bolivian team defeated Vinotinto with a resounding 3 goals to 1, on June 3, 2021. In that match, Marcelo Martins scored a brace of goals, while Diego Bejarano converted the final goal for the Greens. John Chancellor scored the one of honor for the visit; however, the points stayed at home.

For the following day, played on Tuesday, the Bolivian team will be receiving the Chilean squad at home at 2:00 p.m. in the center of the Republic. Three hours later, on Uruguayan soil, the Vinotinto, which could arrive with no chance of qualifying for the next World Cup in Qatar, will seek to do evil against the Garra Charrúa, who technically premiered their victory over Paraguay yesterday afternoon.