United States, a goal by Pulisic is enough to beat Iran, for the first time, 1-0 and qualify for the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup where they will face the Netherlands. A draw would have been enough for Iran to enter an historic eighth but instead it has to settle for finishing in third place with 3 points ahead of Wales at 1. England first in group B, followed by the USA with 5 points.

At the Thumama Stadium, the USA got off to a better start and in the 9th minute they went to a conclusion with Musah, who chest tow and volleyed from the edge, but his left foot went high over the crossbar. Musah himself is the protagonist shortly after, assists for Pulisic’s head but the goalkeeper blocks without problems. In the 17th minute USA are still dangerous, Dest’s low cross with the Iranian goalkeeper who has to come out with a low grip to get away. Iran’s first ring came in the 20th minute but Taremi served Azmoun late, in the center of the area. The Americans sink again on two occasions with Weah first on 24′ and then on 34′. Prelude to the opening goal: in the 38th minute a nice cross from midfield by Mckennie finds Dest on the right side who puts first in the center for Pulisic who slips past the goalkeeper from a few steps away. Iran accuses the blow and in the 45th minute risks being doubled. Sargent and Weah talk in the penalty area but the attacker is intercepted.

Queiroz’s Iran more proactive at the start of the second half. In the 64th minute Saman Ghoddos found himself a ball from a very favorable position but kicked high, touching the top corner. The USA are trying to put the game to sleep with Iran trying to find the qualifying goal, leaving ample space. In the 87th minute Musah serves the onrushing Shaq Moore who is intercepted at the time of the shot. The last thrill comes in full stoppage time, in the 98th minute Taremi pounces on a loose ball at the spot, touches it past the goalkeeper but a defender saves near the goal with the Iranian forward complaining of a hold from behind and then a penalty kick but the Spanish match referee Mateu Lahoz lets it continue, extinguishing Iran’s last hopes.