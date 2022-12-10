He suddenly collapsed and died while covering Argentina-Netherlands American journalist Grant Wahl, 48, veteran sports reporter, sent to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup. Where, in recent days, he had been briefly stopped by the Doha authorities because he was wearing a rainbow t-shirt in support of LGBTQ rights. The circumstances of his death are not clear, but in recent days he had complained of not feeling well, so much so that he went to the press center surgery, believing he had bronchitis. He had been given cough syrup and ibuprofen.

He later said he felt better after admitting to suffering “an involuntary capitulation of my body and mind” after the United States-Netherlands match on December 3. “It’s not my first world championship – she had told in her newsletter – I’ve done eight … and I’ve gotten sick every time, it’s just a matter of finding a way to get the job done”.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price also spoke about Wahl’s death, saying he was “in close contact” with the journalist’s family.