In Brazil it is like this: each decision of a soccer coach is cataloged according to the result that follows. If you win, it’s conviction. If you lose, it’s stubbornness.

The DT of Brazil, Tite, has just reached this crossroads by summoning Daniel Alves, 39, for the World Cup in Qatar.

He is a serial winner, he has won countless titles, he is in good physical shape according to the exams approved by the CBF’s own technical commission and he is capable of tactically fulfilling what tite he wants from him, and from any right-back in his tactical system.

The problem is that, when summoning Daniel Alves to the World Cup, Tite broke a rule that he himself wrote.

– Qatar World Cup: France’s incredible run of injuries, another casualty!

– Cristiano Ronaldo and a new crossing with a partner that raised doubts, video

“All the players have to be playing for their clubs.” Alves has not officially set foot on a court since September 24, when he was still at Pumas de México, and since then he has trained at Barcelona B.

Tite’s explanation of Dani Alves’ call

When asked, Tite offered this explanation: “Daniel Alves’ criteria is the same as everyone’s. He awarded for the individual technical quality, the physical aspect and also contributes the mental aspect ”.

Tite, coach from Brazil. Photo: Sebastiao Moreira. Eph

According to the lowest common denominator, Tite would have been “unfair to others” by relaxing his own principles and putting Alves on the list of those who are going to Qatar.

Apart from the discussion those who insult without meaning and lower the level of the debate, the criticism has something relevant: Dani does not really meet all the “Tite criteria”, which can be summarized in the term “meritocracy”.

Neymar with Dani Alves.

The DT – of any soccer team, but above all of a national team, and especially of Brazil – must be given the right to an undeniable share of stubbornness, stubbornness, and irrationality. Since he took charge of Brazil, Tite has accumulated 57 wins, 14 draws and five losses, only two of them in official matches: with Belgium in the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals and in the 2021 Copa América final with Argentina, and won the 2019 one.

Tite, with Alves, should be able to use a spot on the 26-roster (ie less than 4 percent of the total) for his own sake, based more on personal conviction than statistics, without being treated like a criminal by it’s. Even because, for better or worse, no one else will be responsible.

Martin Fernandez

Special for Grupo de Diarios América (GDA)

More sports news

– The ingenious way that Sheyla García has to feed her baby

– James Rodríguez: Olympiacos takes a firm step not to lose its star