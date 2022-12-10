Argentina.- For many couples, their wedding day is one of the most important of their entire existence, which is why a video has gone viral on TikTok that shows how a wedding went to the background after it was confirmed the pass of the Argentine national team to the semifinal in the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Last Friday, December 9, the selected ones from Argentina saw their faces with the natives of Netherlands in the Doha field, managing to beat the latter in a heart-stopping penalty shootout. As expected, there were many fans of the Latin American country who celebrated in a big way no matter where and with whom they were. As an example of this, the following clip that has become a trend.

It was through the TikTok social network where a video was published showing how Argentina’s pass to the Qatar 2022 World Cup semifinals managed to overshadow the wedding celebration of two lovers of the South American country.

According to what can be seen and heard in the viral clip, Internet user Manu Olmedo, a fan of his national team, had to attend his friends’ wedding. However, the problem he had to face was that the nuptial event was scheduled at the same time that the Argentina team was going to roll the ball in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar for the pass to semifinals.

For this reason, in order to be present at the wedding of his friends and, at the same time, not miss the game of the Albiceleste team, the user watched the game on his cell phone when he was in the church witnessing how the bride and groom were receiving the speech. religious.

Despite the fact that throughout the match his nerves were on edge, it was not until Argentina knocked out the Netherlands on penaltiesthat Manu launched a cry of emotion that did not go unnoticed at all.

As expected, the rest of those gathered in the church turned to see the reason for the screams and after they found out that the Argentine team had gone to the semifinals of Qatar 2022.

“You are in a wedding and Argentina wins on penalties”, can be read in the description of the post published on the Chinese virtual platform.

The excitement of the wedding guests was such that they did not hesitate to join the celebration, applauding the achievement of the Argentina teams. Even the father who was marrying the bride and groom forgot the part in which he had stayed.

As expected, the video uploaded to the TikTok social network went viral in a short time, managing to gather more than 398 thousand views, as well as more than 25 thousand “likes” and dozens of comments.