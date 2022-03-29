A round at the end of the South American group. The hosts for the honor, fifth place goal for the guests

A round at the end of the South American group for the World Cup qualifiers. Three national teams will play for fifth place, which is worth the intercontinental play-offs for Qatar 2022. Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay have already qualified for the competition. On the night between Tuesday and Wednesday Venezuela-Colombia will be on the field at 1.30 am Italian. Peru is currently fifth with 21 points, Colombia and Chile chasing at 20 and 19.

LATEST RESULTS

Colombia is back from 3-0 against Bolivia, while Venezuela lost to Argentina. The Cafeteros aim for fifth place and face Pekerman’s national team. After the two defeats with Peru and Argentina, the good success against Bolivia came. The national team has so far scored four wins, eight draws and five defeats. Venezuela is last with 10 points and has just three wins in the group, then a draw and even thirteen defeats. In their most recent five outings, the team scored four knockouts and only one win. See also Sergio Higuita is the champion of the Tour of Catalonia!

PREVIOUS

There are 40 total challenges between Venezuela and Colombia. The precedents are all in favor of the Cafeteros with 18 successes against the 6 successes of the opponents, 16 draws. The two national teams were opponents during the groups of the America’s Cup: 0-0 in the last match. In the first leg of the round for qualifying for the World Cup, Rueda’s team overcame Pekerman’s group 3-0: Zapata scored and Muriel scored twice. Venezuela’s latest victory against Colombia even reached the 2015 America’s Cup groups: Rondon’s goal was decisive. Then three wins for the Cafeteros and three draws. Peru and Chile aiming for fifth place as Colombia face Uruguay and Paraguay respectively. In case of an equal number of points, the first criterion is the total goal difference, then the goals scored follow the points obtained in the direct matches. Tonight the showdown of the South American group. Up for grabs a place in the play-offs for Qatar 2022. See also Sebastián Villa scored his relationship with Riquelme and explained why Boca lost in Madrid

March 29 – 17:48

