Qatar 2022: the teams that have met the most in the World Cup

Germany defeated Argentina in a friendly.
AFP / Christian Charisius
Germany defeated Argentina in a friendly.
It is a fact to keep in mind.
October 28, 2022, 10:08 AM
The Qatar teamhost of the next World Cup, and Honduras played a friendly at the facilities of the ‘Marbella Football Center’ which was decided with a goal
of the main Qatari reference, striker Almoez Ali.
Next November 20, Qatar and Ecuador will meet in the opening match of the
World Cup 2022 and the host Arab team will participate for the first time in its history in a World Cup.
It is the current champion of the Asian Cup and is directed by the Spanish coach Felix Sanchez, architect of making a team that had never experienced a winning stage competitive.
The Honduran team, which is also concentrated in Marbella, was unable to react to Almoez Ali’s goal in the 60th minute.
A mistake made by the Honduran defense was taken advantage of by the star striker from Qatar against a Honduras that could only count on soccer players from the National League, except for Olimpia, because it coincides that they have Concacaf League matches.
A revealing fact
And since the World Cup is in fashion, it is good to remember which matches have been played the most times in its history.
Statistics say that the games between Argentina and Germany and Brazil and Sweden They are the commitments that have been given the most.
Both clashes have been seen seven times. Germany has won four times, the South Americans once and there are two draws.
And Brazil has beaten the Swedes five times and there have been two draws.
Sports
October 28, 2022, 10:08 AM
