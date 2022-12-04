The World Cup Qatar 2022 is in its most exciting phase and “The Simpsons” know it. The famous animated series —which can be seen through Star+ and Disney+— is known for its impressive and almost terrifying predictions. And, of course, his forecast about the winner of the most important soccer championship of the year could not be missing.

We don’t know how he does it, but Matt Groening’s brainchild usually hits the mark easily and this time football fans will be more than interested to see how it all ends.

It is a revelation reminiscent of Germany’s landslide victory against Brazil in 2014, which took place in another episode in which Homer Simpson was the referee.

The Simpsons: who will win the 2022 World Cup?

The chapter that predicts the winner of the Qatar 2022 World Cup is the number 16 of season 25 of “The Simpsons”.

In this episode, a reference is made to the soccer tournament of the moment and it is pointed out that the teams that would play the final would be Brazil vs. Spain.

In such a way, the last game would face a European team and a South American. But who would be the winner of this frantic encounter?

According to the animated series, it would be Verdeamarelha who would lift the World Cup. If this forecast came true, Neymar’s team would become World Cup champions for the sixth time.

Will the Tite team manage to be crowned the winner of Qatar or will they be very close to obtaining the highest award?

What do The Simpsons predict?

“The Simpsons” have predicted several important events that have affected the world. Some of the best known are the attack on the Twin Towers and the COVID-19 pandemic.