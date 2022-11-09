Every time a World Cup starts, the ball rolling is expected to defuse criticism and criticism of the policies of the host countries. There are twelve days to go until the opening match in Qatar, but instead of being silenced, the controversies flash under the powerful lights of the searchlights. Just one day after Blatter showed remorse and said that holding the World Cup in Qatar was a mistake, fueling memories of the FIFA Gate, the former soccer player
Khalid Salman, who is one of the ambassadors of the World Cup, pointed out in a press interview that “homosexuality is mental damage”.
The interview with the Second German Public Television Network (ZDF) was abruptly cut off by his assistants. However, before that happened, Salman had already deepened his saying: “Let’s talk about homosexuals. Everyone will accept that they come. But they will have to accept our rules.” The 60-year-old former midfielder, who was part of the Qatari national team during the 1980s and 1990s, also pointed out that he had problems when children saw homosexuals because “homosexuality is haraam“.
mental damage, haraam, respect the rules. All those concepts appeared in Salman’s mouth while he was interviewing him for the documentary titled “Qatar. Confidential Affair”. His words resonated throughout the world that has been closely following the human rights situation, discrimination against women and people from the LGBTIQ + community and the conditions of immigrant workers, in particular.
His words, moreover, take on more thickness because at the very moment he was giving that note, four LGBT organizations were holding a protest in front of the FIFA Museum in Zurich to demand greater defense of the rights of the collective in Qatar. “The lives of LGBTI people are in danger in Qatar and FIFA continues with its arms crossed, that is why we have to act as civil society and football fans”said Justin Lessner, campaign manager for All Out, one of the organizers of the protest.
A couple of days earlier, Gianni Infantino had asked the teams and fans, through a statement, to focus on football and not delve into an ideological and political battle against the customs of the Middle Eastern country.
mind damage It has been 32 years since the World Health Organization stopped considering homosexuality as a disease. However, Qatar, which joined the United Nations (UN) in 2008, is one of the 70 member states, which continues to punish sexual diversity.
haraam In Arabic it means forbidden. According to Qatari law, homosexuality is classified as sodomy and establishes penalties of between one and three years in prison.
The Qatari authorities are pulling each other to see how far to push their limits, how far to weigh their rules. A few days before Salman’s statement, a written presentation by the Security and Protection Operations Committee – an entity made up of officials from FIFA and the Qatari Interior Ministry – circulated in the media, announcing that the security forces did not they will be able to approach, detain, or prosecute people carrying LGBTQ flags.
At the same time that they seem to advance, they recede. Few are the ones who go out to speak publicly and there does not seem to be a unified policy in this regard. Meanwhile, the answers from the football environment keep coming. There have already been several players, leaders, former soccer players, teams that have come out to claim for the rights of LGBT people in recent years in relation to Qatar. Now, it was the Germans Goretzka and Neuer who repudiated Salman’s sayings. “He is very oppressive, it must be said. He is a human image from another millennium,” Goretzka said. Neuer, for his part, noted:
“It is absolutely unacceptable to make a statement like that.”
We will have to see what happens when the ball rolls in Qatar but for now, there are several teams that will wear the captain’s ribbon with the colors of pride, including Belgium, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Sweden, Norway and Switzerland .
