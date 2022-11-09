The ambassador of the World Cup in Qatar has described homosexuality as “mental damage”. pic.twitter.com/CeF0ZwniKN — LGBT Equality 🏳️‍🌈 (@IgualdadLGBT) November 8, 2022

His words, moreover, take on more thickness because at the very moment he was giving that note, four LGBT organizations were holding a protest in front of the FIFA Museum in Zurich to demand greater defense of the rights of the collective in Qatar. “The lives of LGBTI people are in danger in Qatar and FIFA continues with its arms crossed, that is why we have to act as civil society and football fans”said Justin Lessner, campaign manager for All Out, one of the organizers of the protest.

A couple of days earlier, Gianni Infantino had asked the teams and fans, through a statement, to focus on football and not delve into an ideological and political battle against the customs of the Middle Eastern country.

haraam In Arabic it means forbidden. According to Qatari law, homosexuality is classified as sodomy and establishes penalties of between one and three years in prison.

At the same time that they seem to advance, they recede. Few are the ones who go out to speak publicly and there does not seem to be a unified policy in this regard. Meanwhile, the answers from the football environment keep coming. There have already been several players, leaders, former soccer players, teams that have come out to claim for the rights of LGBT people in recent years in relation to Qatar. Now, it was the Germans Goretzka and Neuer who repudiated Salman’s sayings. “He is very oppressive, it must be said. He is a human image from another millennium,” Goretzka said. Neuer, for his part, noted:

“It is absolutely unacceptable to make a statement like that.”

We will have to see what happens when the ball rolls in Qatar but for now, there are several teams that will wear the captain’s ribbon with the colors of pride, including Belgium, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Sweden, Norway and Switzerland .