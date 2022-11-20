The questioning of Qatar as the venue for the World Cup 2022 They even started long before it was confirmed as the organizing country, in December 2010. The ball is ready to roll in this small emirate of just 11,571 square meters and 3 million inhabitants.

The arrival of at least one million people from all over the world means a revolution in an atypical tournament due to its venue, due to the dates of the dispute, far from the European summer, to escape the strong temperatures that affect daily life in this country.

The date change turned out to be the least of the controversies of a World Cup that has received questions for various reasons, starting with the way the venue was chosen, going through the conditions in which the tournament venues were built and continuing with the restrictions that exist in Qatar and that have generated a strong clash of cultures.

Both the Emir of Qatar, Tamim ben Hamad Al-Thani, and the Labor Minister, Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, have repeated a similar discourse in recent days, in which they went from an attitude of resignation in the face of criticism to a very marked defense of the organization: that part of the Western world does not want to accept that a small Arab and Muslim country organize the Soccer World Cup. Al-Marri went even further, calling the criticisms of Qatar “racist.”

The mere choice of the headquarters was a scandal that still has echoes, after the European media revealed the existence of bribes to Fifa dignitaries to obtain the headquarters, in an episode that cost the entity’s top staff their job. including the former president Joseph Blatter, the former president of Uefa Michael Platini, or the then general secretary Jérôme Valck. Recently, Blatter himself claimed that appointing Qatar was a “mistake”.

This scandal was later added to that of the construction of the stadiums, which generated another type of serious questioning, complaints and protests from human rights organizations.

strong criticism

Qatar had to start practically from scratch to receive the World Cup and, once it was confirmed as a venue, they had to start building everything: seven new stadiums, a new airport, as well as roads, transport systems and even a new city, Lusail, which will receive the grand final of the tournament on December 18.

However, this path of roses, according to some sources, has its thorns. According to the English newspaper The Guardian, at least 6,500 workers died during these construction works, all of them immigrants from countries such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. There are no official figures in this regard, but external investigations have concluded that many of these deaths have to do with the World Cup, in addition to the inclement weather conditions.

“A very significant proportion of the migrant workers who have died since 2011 were only in the country because Qatar won the right to host the World Cup,” Nick McGeehan, director of FairSquare Projects, an advocacy group specializing in migrant workers, told The Guardian. labor rights in the Gulf.

The human rights violations were consigned in alarming reports that different organizations have been preparing. Amnesty International, for example, managed to document the mistreatment of migrant workers who were hired for these works since 2016. This body broke down eight forms of mistreatment: high recruitment commissions, terrible living conditions for workers, lies about wages, late payments, restrictions on freedom (such as not being able to leave the stadium during construction), not being able to leave of the country (with complaints of passport retention) and, finally, forced labor.

The International Labor Organization (ILO) reported that 50 workers died and more than 500 were seriously injured in 2021 alone, and another 37,600 suffered minor or moderate injuries, expanding the negative statistics for the organizing country.

On the other hand, the organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) – a non-governmental organization dedicated to the investigation, defense and promotion of human rights – repeatedly urged Fifa and the Qatari authorities to compensate the migrant workers who suffered “serious harm, including death, injury, and wage theft” while participating in the works. Qatar opted to create a compensation system for affected workers in 2018.

call for boycott

The controversy has been so great that some European countries have promoted a boycott of the World Cup, with campaigns on social networks. Even former soccer players have expressed their outrage, such as the former captain of the German team and world champion in 2014, Phillip Lahm, who was radical with his protest: “I will not be part of the German delegation and I am not interested in going there as a fan either,” he said. His argument is forceful: “Human rights should play an important role in the awarding of tournaments. If a country that is doing poorly in that area gets the award, then you have to think about what criteria the decision was based on.”

Eric Cantona, a former French soccer player, was direct: “To be honest, I will not watch the next World Cup, because it is not for me. I am not against it being held in places where soccer is promoted, as it happened in South Africa and the United States, but Qatar is not a soccer country, ”he said in an interview with Sportmail. “Thousands of people have died building the stadiums. And yet we are going to celebrate the World Cup there. It is awful!”.

DenmarkFor his part, he took a radical stance when he decided that neither the shield nor the sports brand would be legible on the team shirts, and that they would even have a black shirt in mourning for the workers killed in Qatar, although Fifa later prohibited him. its use under threat of sanction.

JOSE ORLANDO ASCENCI

Special envoy to Qatar

@Josasc

