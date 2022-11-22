The two giants of this soccer generation are on the eve of their World Cup debuts that began on Sunday in the Middle East. In the final stretch of their legendary trajectories, the World Cup is shaping up to be the last competition where both compete for the stage and where they obtain the only trophy that is missing from their record. Argentina, a firm contender, will debut on Tuesday with Saudi Arabia; Portugal, with a talented crop, will go with Ghana next Thursday.

The last few hours go by for the two most symbolic stars of the 21st century to take to the field of play to begin their mission to win the only laurel that is missing from their crowns: the World Cup.

Qatar will be the venue for what will probably be the last contest between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in their fight to rise to the highest pulpit of international football. In the final stages of their careers, the tournament that takes place in the Middle East is emerging as the final bullet to lift the most coveted trophy.

In different situations in their clubs, both stars arrive in Doha in very contrasting states of form to what they knew how to be in their prime, when they defined each tournament in Spain and in the Champions League, being the subject of debate about who deserved to be awarded the Ballon d’Or and challenged each other with goals and assists every weekend.

Even so, their quality is undeniable and they arrive at the World Cup accompanied by groups of outstanding teammates who can aspire to the title, although the situation of each team has nuances.

Due to the potential of both teams, a final – or a confrontation in decisive instances – between Messi’s Argentina and Cristiano’s Portugal does not sound unreasonable and would be the finishing touch for the fight between two heavyweights who left their mark on world football. . And it would be the ultimate show for soccer fans.

Messi, the hope of a revitalized Argentina to embroider the third star

Despite the fact that at Paris Saint-Germain his role has mutated to be the architect of the plays that end in the explosion of Neymar and Kylian Mbappé –although he still has 12 goals this season– ‘La Pulga’ remains in the Albiceleste that central role that he played for more than a decade in Barcelona.

At 34 years old, Qatar aims to be his fifth and last World Cup, according to his own words. “It is the last chance to get what we all want. We come from winning and that decompresses a lot, ”she said at a press conference in advance of the premiere against Saudi Arabia this Monday, November 21.

Obtaining the Copa América and, to a lesser extent, the ‘Finalissima’ against Italy, revitalized the Argentine National Team and broke the stigma of losing finals. Since 1993, they had played seven major tournament deciding games and lost all of them.

Now without the backpack and with a team consistent in names and operation, Argentina and Messi dream of completing the mission that was frustrated in Brazil 2014, when the Cup went to Germany.

The Argentine accumulates 91 goals and 52 assists in 165 games played with the National Team, where he won two titles. © Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters

Beyond some retouching, coach Lionel Scaloni has a base that comes out of memory and, after years of anarchy, Messi found in Ángel di María, Rodrigo de Paul and Lautaro Martínez the slopes he always sought on his way through the National Team.

Leader, scorer, assistant and emblem of the group, the winner of seven Ballon d’Ors and a distinction from ‘The Best’, will try to give the South Americans the joy they haven’t gotten since 1986, led by Diego Armando Maradona.

Cristiano, the guide of a generation brimming with talent

Already 37 years old, ‘CR7’ arrives in Qatar in the midst of controversy at Manchester United, confronted with the coach Erik Ten Haag, adding few minutes and with explosive statements that fill doubts about what his return to England will be like. He even caused some tussle with teammates, such as Bruno Fernandes, with whom he also shares a dressing room in the national team.

However, the story in Portugal is different. Ronaldo represents the happiest days of the Portuguese country in its entire history. The 2016 Euro Cup and the 2019 Nations League had ‘Bicho’ as a leading star on and off the field.

To play the World Cup in Qatar, Cristiano seems to run from behind for Fernando Santos, but his experience and hierarchy position him as a dangerous alternative for rivals and a threat to those who occupy his place.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in national teams with 117 goals; he also has 35 assists and two trophies in 191 games. © Pedro Nunes / Reuters

Unlike past conquests, this time Portugal faces the World Cup with a squad of extreme hierarchy, with footballers like Bernardo Silva, João Félix, João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, among others. If the coach abandons his inferiority complexes and defensive schemes, this litter has the necessary weapons to compete for the tournament.

The Portuguese will have their debut with Ghana next Thursday and apparently they will not have Cristiano from the start. But the man who holds the international goalscoring record with 117 goals will sooner or later break into the lineup.