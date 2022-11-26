The victory against Argentina literally sent the government of Saudi Arabia into a frenzy. We are talking about the 2022 World Cup which is still taking place in Qatar, and in particular of the first match that saw Messi and his companions take the field, which ended with the score 2-1 in favor of the Arabs. After proclaiming a national holiday in the mother country the day after this unexpected success, the Saudi government headed by Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud has seen fit to give away a car half a million dollars to all the protagonists of this triumph.

In particular, it is a specimen of 571hp Rolls-Royce Phantom for each of the 26 players involved in the competition: numbers in hand, this maxi “gift” for the prince will cost around 13 million dollars overall. It is not the first time that an episode has occurred similar: on the occasion of the 1994 USA World Cup, the Arab national team surprisingly qualified for the round of 16 by finishing their group in second position, which is why all the players were even then rewarded with a Rolls-Royce as a gift. In short, accomplishing a football feat with the Saudi national team shirt is always synonymous with reward for those who do it: this time the recognition materialized in a Phantom, a luxury sedan signed by Rolls-Royce which hides a V12 under the bonnet 6.75 liters and with 900 Nm of maximum torque, for a maximum speed of 250 km/h.

In combination with this engine, which also brings various new features including the addition of a supercharging obtained by means of two turbochargers, a satellite-guided transmission system and an 8-speed ZF gearbox are offered. There platform which underlies the Phantom, which was developed exclusively for this model together with suspension and shock absorbers, is shared with the Cullinan SUV, with which it also shares the engine.