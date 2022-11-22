Clamorous defeat of Argentina against Saudi Arabia at the World Cup in Qatar. Messi’s goal wasn’t enough: Albiceleste lost 2-1 against the national team coached by Renard. Outside the Lusail stadium, venue for the match, Saudi fans ironically mocked La Pulce and the Argentine national team, imitating the typical exultation that Cristiano Ronaldo makes after each goal scored. Further evidence of the great sporting rivalry between the Argentine and Portuguese champions, two of the most eagerly awaited players of this World Cup.



