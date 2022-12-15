The Argentina-France final will not be commented on by the “Selecciòn” fan

Argentina-France, final of Qatar 2022, will also be the last act of the international career of Lionel Messi, who dreams of closing with the conquest of the world championship to equal the myth of Diego Armando Maradona. A stellar challenge with Mbappè’s France, which instead aims for a historic world cup, which would allow the former Juventus Didier Deschamps to reach three World Cups: one as a player in 1998 and the other two, in fact, as France coach.

A game full of strong emotions, but which will not be told by the second most “theatrical” voice of Italian football. Lele Adani, in fact, he was designated as the second voice of Stefano Bizzotto, commentator of the final for the third place between Morocco and Croatia.

The former player of Inter, as well as of the national team, will therefore not be able to support “his” Argentina, a team he supports, causing controversy among viewers. Also due to the non-univocal reactions to his particular style of storytelling, in fact, Rai “rejected” Adani, entrusting the Argentina-France final to the duo Alberto Remedy-Antonio Di Gennaro.

