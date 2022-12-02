Despite Spain had started very well Qatar World Cup 2022, the relationship of your technician, Luis Enrique, with the press in your country does not seem to be the best.

The reactions of the Spanish coach, according to the questions he receives, which range from irony to absolute indifference, have already been well known for several years.

In fact, on this occasion Luis Enrique decided to open another communication channel to have a much more direct contact with the fans and avoid the mediation of the press: the Spanish coach is also a streamer.

Even, in one of the questions he was asked about it, Luis Enrique explained what are, for him, the differences between the analysis of a coach, a fan and a journalist:

Some journalists were left with the thorn, but the 7-0 win against Costa Rica and the 1-1 draw against Germany made a criticism at that time seem untimely.

This is how they went out to charge Luis Enrique

This Thursday, Spain gave its critics the perfect setting to take out everything they had in store. Luis Enrique decided to make several changes to his lineup and in the end ended up losing 1-2 against Japan, a result that left the Orientals in first place in group E.

One of the first who came out to hit Luis Enrique hard was Josep Pedrerol, the director of the popular Spanish program The beach bar. And he went straight to the bone: he took his status as a streamer.

“Congratulations, Japan, because you have put us in our place. You have taught us that to win you have to work more, press more, shake less,” said Pedrerol, without directly mentioning the Spanish coach.

