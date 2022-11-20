An African will make it sooner or later. Denmark is on the rise. Portugal has Ronaldo. The heat of the desert in training (not in the thermoregulated fields) could give advantages to the Middle Eastern players who play at home. No one has the discipline of South Korea… All true, but the World Cup is another story. Unlike any tournament. Here the going gets tough, the tough enter the field and history is not a detail. It is no coincidence that the club of champions is so elitist. And that to the historic Uruguay, Italy, Brazil, Germany, England and Argentina have been added, in recent times, only Spain and France. How to deny the first rows of the starting grid to the usual known ones?