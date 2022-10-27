Less than a month to get the ball rolling in the Qatar World Cupthere is a new scandal that shakes the organization.

The new controversy comes on account of the complaints against a Chinese construction company that hosted the World Cup final in Qatar and that would have participated in the previous construction of a prison used to detain uyghur muslimsaccording to a report in The Times.

It is the China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC), which helped build the stadium Lusail in Doha.

The report indicates that he had previously worked for the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, a government body sanctioned for human rights abuses in the far west of the country.

Last March, the European Union joined the US in sanctioning Corps leaders for “appalling human rights violations.”

A recent United Nations report said China may be guilty of “crimes against humanity” in Xinjiang through “arbitrary and discriminatory detention” of Uyghurs and other minorities.

This is a new case that adds to the shadows that have haunted the World Cup since it was voted in the Arab country.

The case of the Uyghurs

Uyghur activists and defenders of minorities called on the new High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, on Wednesday to continue exerting pressure on the Beijing government to end the repression against Muslim ethnic groups in China, in line with the report issued on last August by the last commissioner, Michele Bachelet.

The activists took the floor at a meeting that was jointly organized by 23 UN states, most of them European -Spain was not among them-, which in turn were required by these activists to carry out diplomatic work to convince the rest of the countries of the seriousness of China’s violations of human rights in Xinjiang.

Fifa puts the chest to the scandals

“The World Cup with 48 teams will continue to be played in 32 days, the winning team will play 7 games and the tournament will take place in twelve stadiums, as before,” added Infantino. See also The 10 greatest legends of the Lion

The FIFA President, Giani Infantinodefended Qatar on Thursday from the criticism it has received for not respecting human rights and assured that the Arab country has made several “real changes” to improve the conditions of migrant workers.

The World Cup is “an opportunity for Qatar and the Persian Gulf to present themselves to the world in a different way and get rid of the prejudices that unfortunately still exist today,” Infantino said in a speech at the ‘Future Investment Initiative’ (FII ), known as the “Davos of the Desert”, held in Riyadh.

In this regard, he said that in Qatar there have been “real changes” in terms of labor rights, praised the fact that the Arab country approved a minimum wage for the first time in this region of the Middle East and applauded the “abolition” of the sponsorship system that binds employees at the will of their employers.

SPORTS AND AGENCIES

more sports news