Doha, Qatar.- As every 4 years, we are already immersed in the atmosphere that surrounds the final of the sports championship with the greatest media coverage on the planet. It’s the World Cup.

And it is that a World Cup concentrates the attention of the planet like no other event. The party, despite facing two great powers, promises to be quite closeddisputed and even locked.

The fear of losing overcomes everything in big events, anyone who has seen more than one tournament of this magnitude is prepared to see a game with friction, interruptions and little play. if the party does not “break” early.

Sunday’s game will be, as usual, ahead of the “show” that is supposed to offer a whole final.

The social and cultural components that surround the most popular sport on earth They go beyond the stage itself. The match could even end goalless and, even so, will never be forgotten.

On one hand, it is France and its confirmation as football powerhouse of the 21st century. After being crowned world champion in 2018 eliminating Argentina In the quarterfinals, recently, the undisputed star of the team, Kylian Mbappé, launched a poisoned dart through the press at South American football. The time has come settle outstanding accountsYou will have to think of more than one.

As in 1998, with the massive inclusion of players from african descentFrance sends a clear message to the world about the reigning multiculturalism in the European country. Through the ball, France has managed to appease the continuous racial tensions typical of a country that receives migrants from all over the world, particularly from Africa. Territory that the French State knows perfectly well after several decades of colonization.

On the other hand, an always competitive and long-suffering Argentine National Team who arrived as one of the candidates and, barely on the first day, received a tremendous blow that threatened to bury the aspirations of an entire country where the footballfor many reasons, remains the sport of the people

Despite the numerous attempts by some leaders to move Argentine soccer towards “modernity”, fans have clung to the original management model for their clubs: the Non-profit Civil Associations.

It is a country where football crosses society as a whole, where the emotional bond with football institutions it transcends the strictly sporting and the national team is the maximum expression of all this. The clubs of Argentina, treasure an invaluable treasure: tradition, culture, friendship, sense of belonging. Much more than 90 minutes.

The victory on Sunday for the albiceleste would represent a relief and a breath of fresh air for a country in severe economic straits and a slap to the conception of South American football from the Old Continent. The photo of Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup would close many debates around his figure, it would clearly be a consecration moment.

We recommend you read:

For its part, for France it would be the confirmation of the crushing dominance with which he has subdued all his rivals with a majority of players of African origin who, They proudly represent the national team of the country where they were born and he trained them to, finally, catapult them to the elite of the king of sports.