Mexico.- Two days after the draw to know the groups of the twenty-second World Cup that will take place in Qatar, they begin to investigate which participants will continue to compete at the end of the first round; the group stage.

The Mexican National Team got its ticket on the last day of the Octagonal Final and after finding itself in pot 2 of the draw, it joined Sector C along with the Saudi Arabia, Poland and Argentina National Team, rivals that will not be easy to face but not impossible either. to win

Although the Tricolor team finished the tie with several projection doubts due to a flat and round football, the ESPN sports chain made it known from its statistics base that it uses thanks to Futbol Index what will be the future of the four rivals of the Group.

In it, several factors were analyzed that made the decision to find the cybernetic count, which was considered duels among themselves, history in World Cups and other matters, which determined that Argentina will be the favorite to conquer said grouping in Qatar.

With 77%, the albiceleste, directed by Lionel Scaloni, will finish first in the group, while Mexico will finish the first round in second in the sector with 58%, Poland with 36% and Saudi Arabia with 29% will be eliminated, according to to Soccer Index of the world leader.

Gerardo Martino knows that the main objective of the National Team is to surpass his own destiny, which is to play the fifth game, something that has not happened since he hosted the 1986 World Cup. Despite the criticism, he will try to give the country greater joy.

However, that goal will not be easy to overcome, because if Mexico gets one of the first two places in Group C, it could find either Denmark or France, depending on how Group D ends. Since 1986 Bulgaria, Germany, United States, Argentina -double chance-, the Netherlands and Brazil have denied that the Aztec team reaches the Quarterfinals.