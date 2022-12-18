Mbappé the ball, Messi the World Cup: Argentina-France it was a historic final, vibrant, full of emotions, decided by penalty kicks which rewarded perfect Argentina from the penalty spot with four conversions out of four while mistakes by Coman and Tchouameni condemned the reigning champions to abdicate the throne.

Scaloni’s eleven led as always on the pitch by Lionel Messi seemed launched to conquer the third world title without too many worries. In an absolutely dominated first half, Argentina led 2-0 thanks to Messi’s goal from a penalty kick awarded for a foul by Dembelé and Angel Di Maria’s doubling of the lead. In the second half, in just under 100 seconds, the situation was rebalanced thanks to the penalty converted by Mbappé for Otamendi’s detention in the area. The Paris-Saint-Germain striker conceded an encore soon after and so the final went to extra time.

In the second period of extra time, Messi was still able to counter a Lautaro Martinez shot saved by Lloris and seemed to give Argentina the World Cup, but a handball by Montiel on a shot by the usual Mbappé once again conceded the maximum free-kick in favor of France, with Mbappé very cold in displacing Emiliano Martinez. The Argentina goalkeeper then literally saved his team mates with a practically out of time instinct parade on a conclusion by Kolo Muani with a sure shot.

Mbappé and Messi took responsibility for the first penalty by scoring, then the mistakes of Coman and Tchouameni opposed by the transformations of Dybala and Paredes. The penalty scored by Kolo Muani was useless, Montiel in fact closed the accounts by triggering the party in Qatar, in Buenos Aires and in all the main cities of Argentina which returns to celebrate a world title that was missing from the 1986. Back then, on the pitch, shirt number 10 was worn by Diego Armando Maradona, but today Leo Messi wears it just as worthily.

Argentina France, the table

Scorers: 23′ and 108′ Messi (A), 36′ Di Maria (A), 80′, 81′ and 118′ Mbappé (F)

Argentina (4-3-3): E. Martinez; Molina (90′ Montiel), Otamendi, Romero, Tagliafico (121′ Dybala); De Paul (102′ Paredes), E. Fernandez, Mac Allister (116′ Pezzella); Di Maria (64′ Acuna), Alvarez (102′ L. Martinez), Messi. Coach Lionel Scaloni.

France (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Koundé (121′ Disasi), Varane (113′ Konate), Upamecano, T. Hernandez (71′ Camavinga); Tchouameni, Rabiot (96′ Fofana); Dembélé (41′ Kolo Muani), Griezmann (71′ Coman), Mbappé; Giroud (41′ Thuram). Coach Didier Deschamps.

Penalty shoot-outs: Mbappé (W) W, Messi (A) W, Coman (W) X, Dybala (W) W, Tchouameni (W) X, Paredes (A) W, Kolo Muani (W) W, Montiel (A) ) v

Yellow cards: 45’+7′ E. Fernandez (A), 55′ Rabiot (F), 87′ Thuram (F), 90’+5′ Giroud (F). 90’+8′ Acuna (A), 114′ Paredes (A)