French President Emmanuel Macron defends his decision that he was in Qatar to cover the World Cup semi-final and support the French national team in the World Cup match against Morocco, despite controversy, Qatargate and allegations linking the monarchy of the Gulf to corruption in the European Parliament. “Four years ago I supported the French national team in Russia and I’m supporting them in Qatar too, because I support France, and I think if I may say so, the French do too. There was a lot of debate, people were saying ‘ we won’t follow the World Cup, we’ll boycott it on TV’, but the numbers are there. We love our national team, we’re proud of it, we’re proud and we want it to win, we’ll support it until the end,” said Macron, who was in Qatar to witness France’s semi-final victory over Morocco before flying to Brussels overnight to attend an EU summit in Brussels.



