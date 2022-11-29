First modification: Last modification:
Juan Pupiales, France 24’s special envoy to Doha, shares the air of expectation that exists in the city for the match between the United States and Iran due to the political and diplomatic tension between the two countries. There are high security deployments due to the various protests against the Iranian regime that have taken place since the start of the World Cup.
