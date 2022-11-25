Qatar 2022: Iranian players sing the anthem and fans boo

All Iranian footballers sang or at least hummed the anthem before the second match of the World Cup against Wales and therefore they did not repeat the gesture of protest from the opening match against England when all the players were silent.

From the sector of Iran’s fans there have been many boos for this choiceprobably by supporters of the two-month-old uprising against the Ayatollahs’ regime.

