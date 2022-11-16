Qatar 2022, in new controversy: they threaten to destroy the Danish press chamber

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Danish journalist.
Danish journalist.
Tension with the press a few days before the start of the World Cup.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 16, 2022, 10:08 AM
The World Cup in Qatar It is about to begin and will be under the magnifying glass of the world press, in measure of so many previous controversies that have been generated.
The most recent and scandalous event has to do with the threats received by a Danish TV news team.
press unrest
The reporter TV2’s Rasmus Tantholdt was threatened by a Qatari security group while broadcasting live.
“Why can’t we film? It’s a public place,” the journalist asked three men who were getting out of a golf cart.
“Sir, you invited everyone to come here, why can’t we do it? It’s a public place,” Tantholdt continued as one of the men tries to break the camera.
The journalist presented his press credentials to a police officer to show him that he had all the documents in order. “You can break the camera, do you want to break the camera?” He reproached one of the guards who threatened to destroy it if he kept filming.
Tantholdt later published that after the episode went viral, they received a quick apology from the Qatar International Media Office and the Supreme Committee.
SPORTS
More sports news
November 16, 2022, 10:08 AM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Qatar #controversy #threaten #destroy #Danish #press #chamber
Leave a Reply