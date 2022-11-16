Qatar 2022, in new controversy: they threaten to destroy the Danish press chamber

The World Cup in Qatar It is about to begin and will be under the magnifying glass of the world press, in measure of so many previous controversies that have been generated.

The most recent and scandalous event has to do with the threats received by a Danish TV news team.

The reporter TV2’s Rasmus Tantholdt was threatened by a Qatari security group while broadcasting live.

“Why can’t we film? It’s a public place,” the journalist asked three men who were getting out of a golf cart.

“Sir, you invited everyone to come here, why can’t we do it? It’s a public place,” Tantholdt continued as one of the men tries to break the camera.

The journalist presented his press credentials to a police officer to show him that he had all the documents in order. “You can break the camera, do you want to break the camera?” He reproached one of the guards who threatened to destroy it if he kept filming.

Tantholdt later published that after the episode went viral, they received a quick apology from the Qatar International Media Office and the Supreme Committee.

