Wednesday, November 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Qatar 2022, in new controversy: they threaten to destroy the Danish press chamber

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 16, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Denmark

Danish journalist.

Danish journalist.

Tension with the press a few days before the start of the World Cup.

The World Cup in Qatar It is about to begin and will be under the magnifying glass of the world press, in measure of so many previous controversies that have been generated.

See also  Yet another country: Czech Republic refuses to play against Russia after invasion

The most recent and scandalous event has to do with the threats received by a Danish TV news team.

press unrest

The reporter TV2’s Rasmus Tantholdt was threatened by a Qatari security group while broadcasting live.

“Why can’t we film? It’s a public place,” the journalist asked three men who were getting out of a golf cart.

“Sir, you invited everyone to come here, why can’t we do it? It’s a public place,” Tantholdt continued as one of the men tries to break the camera.

The journalist presented his press credentials to a police officer to show him that he had all the documents in order. “You can break the camera, do you want to break the camera?” He reproached one of the guards who threatened to destroy it if he kept filming.

Tantholdt later published that after the episode went viral, they received a quick apology from the Qatar International Media Office and the Supreme Committee.

See also  Qatar 2022: controversy over 'fake fans' cheering for the start of the championship

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Qatar #controversy #threaten #destroy #Danish #press #chamber

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Croatia beats Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi leads Argentina in exhibition game

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.