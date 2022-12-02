Visual artist Hossein Heydar was looking forward to the Qatar 2022 World Cup and therefore created “kawkabani”, a series that educates visitors about what cannot be done in the Asian country. For the first time, the top men’s soccer tournament is taking place in a Muslim and Middle Eastern nation, which has been labeled as strict and conservative by foreigners.

The little alien represents all foreigners who come to Qatar without knowing the country’s culture. Photo: Kawkabani

World Cup Qatar 2022: what is the animated series “Kawkabani” about and what is its purpose?

Created by visual artist and manager of animation studio Nefaish in Doha, Hossein Heidarthe series “Kawkabani” has as its protagonist a alien namesake and soccer fan whose ship falls into the desert two years before the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The little alien begins his journey by visiting various places and on his journey he makes three friends which, according to Heydar, represent three types of characters that foreigners can find when attending the World Cup.

In the series, the alien makes three friends: a member of the Bedouin desert communities, a member of the Hadar, and a more liberal Qatari. Photo: Kawkabani

“The main characters are a local bedouin desert communities; a member of the hadar, who lived near the sea and dedicated themselves to fishing and collecting pearls; and a more liberal qatari with western heritage”, indicates the artist.

The objective of the series, according to the animator, is gracefully offering tips on Qatari etiquette, customs and culture. In this way, foreigners will experience less culture shock.

The purpose of the series is to provide visitors with tips on Qatari etiquette, customs and culture. Photo: Kawkabani

Qatar 2022: where can I watch the animated series?

The Kawkabani series you can watch it on youtube for free and in Arabic, but it has Spanish subtitles, English, French, Hindi, Mandarin and Japanese. In addition, it consists of five chapters and each of them lasts ten minutes and 30 seconds, approximately.

“Kawkabani” is an independent project that has been financed in part by the organizers of the World Cup, the Supreme Committee for the Organization and Legacy of Qatar. Since its premiere six months ago, only its first chapter has reached 29,041 views.

The organizers of the World Cup, the Supreme Committee for the Organization and the Legacy of Qatar partly financed the animated series. Photo: FIFA

Since before the start of the World Cup, Qatar has informed visitors what is allowed and what is not allowed to avoid cultural clashes, misunderstandings or friction with the most conservative Qataris, since some customs and rights are still governed by Islamic law, which has generated several controversies during the contest.

watch the series HERE: