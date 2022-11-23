Qatar 2022: Neuer covers the wing, players “mute” in protest

At the World Cup, the German national team found a way to protest FIFA’s restrictions by threatening to book captains who wear the armband OneLove rainbow and not the official ones of the Federation.

The goalkeeper Manuel Neuer he partially covered the white captain’s armband, wearing a short-sleeved yellow shirt over a long-sleeved one.

In addition the players of Germany at the time of the traditional group photo took place cover your mouthin a clear protest against the limitations on the freedom to express support for the rights of the Lgbtq+ community.

