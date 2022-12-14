France goes to the final at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. It is the fourth time in history that Les Bleus manage to play the last game, the one that is worth the cup. The transalpine selection won those of 1998 and 2018, respectively against Brazil (3 to 0 with braces from Zidane and Petit) and against Croatia (4 to 2, Pogba, Griezmann and Pogba scored in addition to an own goal). However, the 2006 final was lost, and we remember it well: in Berlin it was Italy who won, on penalties, after a 1-1 draw in regulation time (Materazzi and Zidane were the scorers) and the header, again by Zidane and always in Materazzi. The match against Argentina, who are playing in their sixth World Cup final, is an absolute novelty in the final act of the tournament.