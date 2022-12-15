France goes to the final at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. It is the fourth time in history that Les Bleus manage to play the last game, the one that is worth the cup. The transalpine selection won those of 1998 and 2018, respectively against Brazil (3 to 0 with braces from Zidane and Petit) and against Croatia (4 to 2, Pogba, Griezmann and Pogba scored in addition to an own goal). However, the 2006 final was lost, and we remember it well: in Berlin it was Italy who won, on penalties, after a 1-1 draw in regulation time (Materazzi and Zidane were the scorers) and the header, again by Zidane and always in Materazzi. The match against Argentina, who are playing in their sixth World Cup final, is an absolute novelty in the final act of the tournament.

“Thanks Bleus, now the cup”. So Emmanuel Macron rejoices on Twitter for France’s victory in the semifinal against Morocco. Evidently not at all superstitious, already after the end of the first half, with Les Bleus leading 1-0, the French president had tweeted: “On la ramene?”, “Can we take it back?”, Attaching a video with a giant replica of the World Cup. And then, as soon as the match ended, a tweet with three French flags…if they win against Argentina on Sunday, it would be their third world title for France. “To our Moroccan friends, congratulations on this beautiful journey. You have marked the history of football ”, he writes again in another tweet dedicated to the Lions of the Atlas.