France lives up to expectations and despite the initial scare they beat Australia 4-1 in a comeback at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, dropping poker thanks to the Italian goals – the two by Giroud and that by Rabiot as well as Mbappè -, and conquering the head of group D with 3 points, ahead of Denmark and Tunisia with 1 and Australia with 0. There was much anticipation for the debut of Les Bleus, forced to do without important players such as Benzema, Kanté and Nkunku for injury, but Giroud lived up to expectations. The world champions will have to dispel the taboo that saw the trophy holders be eliminated in the group stage in the next edition of the competition, with the intent and ambition instead of doing an encore.

Read also

For the match, Deschamps lines up his France with a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Giroud at the fore and Dembélé, Griezmann and Mbappé in support. Only the bench from the start for AC Milan player Theo Hernandez. France is immediately aggressive with Dembélé on the right and Mbappé on the left but a distraction is enough and Australia passes in the 9th minute. Stop on the right by Mathew Leckie who passes Lucas Hernandez and serves the Australian centre-forward Craig Goodwin at the far post who puts the opening ball under the crossbar. Lucas Hernandez was down due to injury for the goal conceded and the France coach then replaced him with his brother Theo Hernandez. Australia scared the transalpines again in the 22nd minute but Mitchell Duke came close to the top corner.

Then Deshamps’ team took the lead and equalized in the 27th minute: Adrien Rabiot found the goal with a perfect header in the penalty area from Theo Hernandez’s cross. 5 minutes go by and Olivier Giroud completes the comeback for Les Bleus, completing the recovery work carried out by Rabiot and Mbappé. In the 37th minute France came close to making it three with Mbappé, but the PSG forward’s right-footed volley found opposition from a defender and then Giroud kicked high. Shortly after, Dembélé tries first and then Griezmann. In the 45th minute Mbappé devoured the 3-1 goal by kicking a perfect assist from Griezmann on the fly from the small box. In the 47th minute it was Australia’s chance but Irvine’s header in the center of the area hit the post to the right of Lloris.

Qatar 2022 World Cup – The Special

At the beginning of the second half, France was still the protagonist. In the 49th minute a stunt by Giroud who performs a scissor kick in the box on Theo Hernandez’s cross that just misses the target. Australia was unable to oppose the flurries of the transalpines who in the 68th minute dropped the trio with Kylian Mbappé who headed over Mat Ryan making the most of Dembélé’s assist. Three minutes later France dropped poker with two goals for Olivier Giroud who headed Mbappé’s perfect serve into the net. A historic goal for Olivier Giroud who with this brace rises to 51 goals for France, becoming the best scorer ever with the national team on a par with Thierry Herny. In the final France close to very poker first with Konate’s header, thwarted by the Socceroos goalkeeper and then with Theo Hernandez, freed in the area by yet another Griezmann assist.