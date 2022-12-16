Qatar 2022 World Cup, Fifa says no to Zelensky’s message of peace before the final

As reported to the Daily MailFifa rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request to share a message of peace at the Qatar stadium. The Ukrainian president would have liked it to be broadcast worldwide before the kick-off of the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, which will take place on Sunday 18 December at 16.

Zelensky had offered to appear in a video speaking to fans in the stadium before the match in Qatar, but FIFA has preferred to avoid controversy over the war issue. The Ukrainian president was surprised.

“We thought FIFA wanted to use its platform for a greater good than football,” a source told CNN, adding that Zelensky’s press office was surprised by FIFA’s negative response.

The Ukrainian president has addressed many of the world’s biggest events to rally support for the country’s defense against Russia’s invasion, which began on February 24, 2022.

Among his appearances are those at the Grammy Awards and the Cannes Film Festival. He has also appeared alongside several celebrities and journalists, including Sean Penn, David Letterman and Bear Grylls.