There Request by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to share a message of peace before kick-off of the World Cup final has been rejected by Fifa. A source told CNN, specifying that the Ukrainian president had offered to appear in a video link with the fans in the stadium in Qatar.

“We thought FIFA wanted to use its platform for the greater good,” the source told the US broadcaster, adding that talks between Ukraine and the sport’s governing body are still ongoing.