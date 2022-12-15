As the World Cup kicked off in Qatar, millions of fans donned jerseys costing between $90 and $150 (between 430,000 and 720,000 Colombian pesos) sold by Nike and Adidas, the official supplier of the tournament this year. The players, who wore new uniforms, donned sneakers and shiny cleats that can cost more than $200 (961,000 pesos).

But how were the people who made these items paid?

In the case of the 7,800 workers at the Pou Chen Group factory in Rangoon, Myanmar, a supplier of soccer shoes for Adidas, the answer is 4,800 kyats, or $2.27 a day.

The factory in Myanmar underscores the ongoing struggle of many of the 40 million garment industry workers in South Asia, who have long grappled with poor working conditions and wages, and whose problems have been exacerbated by the pandemic. Now, with the World Cup underway, workers’ efforts to improve their working conditions have met with stiff resistance and punishment.

After workers went on strike in October, demanding a daily wage of $3.78 (18,162 pesos), factory managers called soldiers to the compound and fired 26 workers, including 16 members of the factory union, who they were believed to have led the strike of more than 2,000 employees.

Several workers said they believed the factory was taking the opportunity to punish unionized workers at a time when Myanmar’s ruling military junta seeks to dismantle democratic structures, and rising inflation and a weakening currency are wreaking havoc.

A 22-year-old worker, who hopes to get her job back, spoke on condition of anonymity because she feared reprisals from her employer. “We worry a lot about paying rent and sending money to our families so they can survive,” she said. “And now without our jobs, it’s much more difficult. I can’t afford to eat.”

In a statement, Pou Chen said he followed local laws in handling employee wages and personnel matters and respected workers’ right to bargain collectively.

“We are going through an arbitration process with the claimants in accordance with Myanmar legal procedure,” the company said, referring to the dismissed workers.

Adidas also provided a statement. “Adidas has strongly objected to these dismissals, which violate our workplace standards and our long-standing commitment to uphold workers’ freedom of association,” the company said. “We are investigating the legality of the supplier’s actions and have asked Pou Chen to immediately reinstate the dismissed workers.”

Most western sportswear brands do not own production facilities, instead contracting independent factories or suppliers. This means that they are not technically the employers of these workers and are not legally responsible for enforcing labor standards or human rights.

The situation of workers in the garment industry is among several serious social issues that have come to light during this year’s World Cup, including the criminalization of homosexuality in Qatar and the well-documented abuse of migrant workers.

By: ELIZABETH PATON